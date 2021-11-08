Nebraska woman avoids death sentence for store clerk slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A woman convicted of murder for her role in the death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison, avoiding the prospect of being the first woman in state history to be sentenced to death. A three-judge panel deadlocked on the appropriate sentence for Bailey Boswell, with two arguing that the 27-year-old deserved to die for her crimes and the third maintaining that prosecutors failed to prove that the case merited the ultimate punishment. Boswell will now spend the rest of her life at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.