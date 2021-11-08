Alaska supermarket shooting suspect charged with murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who killed a man outside of an Alaska grocery store over the weekend didn’t break stride as he continued inside and sprayed gunfire across the store, wounding one other person. Joshua Eric Butcher turned himself into police minutes after Sunday’s shooting in Fairbanks and has been charged with first-degree murder. Butcher was ordered held on $10 million bail. A criminal complaint filed the case says the shooter shot multiple times at the man and didn’t break stride as he went into the store. The complaint says the shooter then filed multiple times, with marks found on walls, registers and banners throughout the store.