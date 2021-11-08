Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two Iraqi politicians say a top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister. He said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader. The two Shiite Muslim politicians Monday requested anonymity because the Iranian general’s visit was not public. They quoted him as saying Tehran is not opposed to any politician named by the Shiite blocs in the newly elected parliament to become the next prime minister. Iran enjoys wide influence in Iraq through powerful militias it has been backing for years. Iran and Iraq both have majority Shiite populations