Science Building 3 reopens after small fire on Binghamton University campus

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for Binghamton University said the campus' Science Building 3 reopened Monday after a Saturday afternoon fire.

The spokesperson said a few individuals and a small class have been relocated temporarily. As of Monday afternoon, officials do not have a cause for the fire but it is being investigated by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services.

On Saturday, the Vestal Fire Chief said the fire broke out in an office space around 2:30 p.m. He said the fire was small in nature. Officials told 12 News that there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Stay with 12 News for more information.