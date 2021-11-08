Singapore halts execution of disabled Malaysian amid pleas

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s High Court has halted the imminent execution of a Malaysian man believed to have a mental disability, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups. The 33-year-old Malaysian man was due to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for trying to smuggle a small amount of heroin into the country — nearly 43 grams (1.5 ounces). The court agreed to stay his execution on Monday pending an appeal. The convicted man’s lawyer argues that executing a person with a mental disability violates Singapore’s constitution. Malaysia’s prime minister, representatives of the European Union and international figures including Richard Branson have pled for the man’s execution to be stopped on humanitarian grounds.