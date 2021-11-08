State troopers kill man who crashed, shot dog inside car

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey state troopers shot and killed a Pennsylvania man who they said had opened fire on a dog inside a vehicle that had just crashed, authorities said.

The troopers responded to Starlite Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found the front of the vehicle in a ditch. Inside was the driver – Timothy Parks, of Saylorsburg – and the dog, authorities said.

The troopers were attempting to communicate with Parks when authorities said he “fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog,” killing the animal. The troopers fired their weapons.

Parks was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The names of the troopers have not been released.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure when a police officer fires their weapon.