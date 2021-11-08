SUNY Broome volleyball prepares for national tournament

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- After an undefeated season and not dropping a set at the regional tournament, the SUNY Broome volleyball team is heading to NJCAA Division III national tournament.

The Hornets are coming into nationals as the fifth seed.

"Everybody on the team has played a lot of the positions so we have an appreciation for each other," said outside hitter Savannah Davis. "It means a lot to us to be able to represent our community. We're going in the fifth seed and we intend to come out first." We're a really big family. I think that helps us on the court. We don't give up on each other. We keep each other accountable.

This season did come with a few challenges like dealing with injuries or sickness. Hornets head coach Ashleen Speen said the team continued to stay motivated to make their end goal a reality.

"We're looking forward to visiting the Mall of America but really just playing all of those teams across the U.S," said Speen. "Really showing our skill out there. Our region alone is really talented. Really displaying that out there in front of the nation is a real privilege and honor."

The tournament is taking place in Rochester, Minnesota. SUNY Broome faces Brookhaven College in the first round Thursday at noon.