Skip to Content

Toddler killed on highway latest victim in shootings spike

New
6:47 pm National News from the Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toddler was killed by a stray bullet on an Oakland freeway while he slept in his car seat, the latest victim of a recent spike in shootings on San Francisco Bay Area highways in the last two years, some of them attributed to gangs. The nearly 2-year-old boy was killed while riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 driven by his mom when the car was struck by gunfire Saturday around 2 p.m. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Officials say evidence suggests they got caught in the crossfire between two cars with people exchanging gunfire.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content