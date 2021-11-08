UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need “life-saving” aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is urging Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of “life-saving” humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1. He says it’s needed “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.” Martin Griffiths also urged donors on Monday to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Griffiths’ statement was issued as the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar.