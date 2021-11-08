Vatican Library opens to public with old-new art space

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Apostolic Library is opening its doors to the general public with a small new exhibition space aimed at bridging its artistic treasures with contemporary art. The inaugural exhibit “Tutti” (All) takes its inspiration from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical “Brothers All.” The document combines his appeals for environmental sustainability, greater human fraternity and a more just socio-economic order in the post-COVID world. Rome artist Pietro Ruffo was invited to design a site-specific exhibit in one of the Library’s halls. He transformed the carved wooden bookcases into a tropical forest. The exhibit is open Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and provides visitors with a unique way to get into Vatican City that would otherwise be off-limits.