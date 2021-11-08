Water Street traffic patterns will change Friday, Binghamton Mayor says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Water Street traffic patterns will change Nov. 12.

According to the Mayor's Office, Water Street will become one-way with traffic flowing north between Court and Henry street. Vehicular access to the Water Street parking garage will be maintained prior to demolition with access from Court and Water streets only.

Officials said constructions crews will remove the existing medians and striping for new on-street parking this week, which will be free with a two-hour limit.

The construction is part of a $48 million project to rebuild the Water Street parking garage. it is a mixed-use project that also incorporates 122 market-rate apartment units and 549 parking spots.

The Water Street parking garage will be demolished at the end of 2021. It was built in 1970.