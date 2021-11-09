Skip to Content

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes south of Nicaragua

4:06 am National News from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Nicaragua. The quake, at a moderate depth of 35 kilometers (22 miles) occurred at 12:25 a.m. local time Tuesday. The epicenter was 61.4 kilometers (38.1 miles) south of Masachapa and a few miles further south of the municipality of San Rafael del Sur. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.

Associated Press

