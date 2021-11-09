Bears rookie QB Fields nearly has his moment vs Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday Night Football,” as he almost led his team to a comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields guided the Bears to a go-ahead touchdown with 1:46 remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to play that allowed the Steelers to escape with a 29-27 win.