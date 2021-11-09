CEO of casino company Wynn Resorts to leave after January

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The executive who took over as head of casino company Wynn Resorts when its founder and namesake Steve Wynn resigned in February 2018 has announced he’ll step down at the end of January. Matt Maddox said in a statement he believed that after four years as CEO it was the right time to leave the company he’s been with for two decades. The company board said current CEO of Wynn Interactive Craig Billings will replace Maddox effective Feb. 1. Maddox took over after Steve Wynn resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Wynn denies the allegations. Publicly traded Wynn Resorts owns the Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, Wynn properties in Macau, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts.