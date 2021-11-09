COVID vaccine developer BioNTech sees profits rise

BERLIN (AP) — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says its earnings grew again in the third quarter. The company partnered with Pfizer to develop the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine. It reported Tuesday a net profit of over 3.2 billion euros for the July-September period. That compares with a loss a year earlier of 210 million euros and a second-quarter profit of almost 2.8 billion euros. The company has said the windfall from its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine will help it to develop drugs against cancer and other diseases.