Dubbs Haqq – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- When watching Chenango Forks football this season, Dubbs Haqq is a name you'll hear quite often.

"He's got a contagious personality," said head coach Dave Hogan.

In the last two games, the senior running back had over 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

"It comes naturally," said Haqq. "Running behind my line. It's not that hard."

Haqq is all business on Friday nights but brings the fun at practice during the week.

"Dubbs is probably one of the funniest people I've ever met," said senior offensive and defensive lineman Matthew Brewster. "I can laugh whenever I'm with him."

"He knows when he's taking it too far he stops," said Hogan. "That's what's good about it. So you can kind of let him go We rarely have to say anything."

Even when he's making his teammates laugh, Haqq still wants to make his teammates better as players.

"A lot of it is by example at the same time he can be vocal too," said Hogan. "He's a great leader."

This is his last season as a Blue Devil. When you ask Haqq about his plans for the future he's still all business.

"As of right now, I'm just hoping to beat Waverly," said Haqq.

Haqq and the Blue Devils host Waverly for the Section IV Class C championship Friday at 7 p.m.