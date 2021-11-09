Fire sweeps through school in Niger, killing 20 children

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says more than 20 children were killed and dozens more were injured when a fire swept through a school in Niger’s second-largest city, Maradi. Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at the pre-school and primary school called ‘AFN’, taking the lives of the children aged between 3 and 8. The Regional Direction of National Education said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and where it started. Straw huts are often used to make temporary classrooms for students in overcrowded schools.