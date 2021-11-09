Greece sees new infection spike, rules out drastic measures

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has hit a record high in new COVID-19 infections for a second day running. The government is ruling out a lockdown or school closures but is warning that it might have to mobilize private doctors in badly afflicted areas. A total 8,613 new infections were recorded Tuesday, a substantial leap from Monday’s 7,300 new cases. Another 46 deaths were registered, bringing the total in the European Union country of 11 million to about 16,400. The surge over the past week has put pressure on Greece’s health system, with hospitals filling up in parts of the country. Health Minister Thanos Plevris said the situation was “manageable, but very pressing.”