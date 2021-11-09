Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Chicago Bears 29-27. The Steelers needed the late rally after Chicago scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead. Pittsburgh improved to 5-3. The Steelers have won 20 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” Pittsburgh appeared to have the game well in hand before a fumbled punt return led to a Bears touchdown. Justin Fields then hit Darnell Mooney to put the Bears ahead with 1:46 to play. Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid, and had 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points for Philadelphia, which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols. ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test for the four-time All-Star. Rivers said before Monday’s game that Embiid was “struggling.” Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Rivers said an unnamed staff member was also out.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a rookie coach learning on the job and a second-year quarterback in his first season as the full-time starter, the Philadelphia Eagles experienced typical growing pains in an inconsistent first half. They’re 3-6 with more questions than answers at this point. Nick Sirianni made a strong first impression in his debut as an NFL head coach. But since a season-opening 32-6 win at Atlanta, his game plans and play calling have been questionable. At least, Sirianni has already mastered being accountable. The Eagles still don’t know whether Jalen Hurts can be a franchise quarterback after 13 career starts, including the last four games of 2020.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has suspended junior guard Ithiel Horton indefinitely. The school made the announcement after Horton was arrested over the weekend on charges of aggravated assault, among others. Authorities say Horton struck an officer in the face with his cell phone after becoming angry that his car was being towed in the city’s popular South Side bar district. Horton averaged 8.9 points in 22 games last year for the Panthers. Pitt is scheduled to open the season this week against The Citadel.

