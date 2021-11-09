Graphic photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds shown to jury

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom have been shown graphic crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery. Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos testified about her photos Monday, the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. Officer Ricky Minshew testified he saw Arbery bleeding but didn’t try to render medical aid, saying he was alone and it wouldn’t have been safe. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder in the February 2020 slaying. Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense.