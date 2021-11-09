Panama ex-president wins 2nd acquittal on tapping charges

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli has won his second acquittal on charges he tapped the phones of opponents and journalists. Martinelli, who served from 2009 to 2014, went on trial in July, after he was was acquitted of similar charges in 2019. In August 2019 he was acquitted on espionage and embezzlement charges and released from custody. The court found that prosecutors had violated due process after a five-month trial. The court also criticized the prosecution’s evidence. But the government won on appeal, arguing there were sufficient elements for a new trial, which started in July.