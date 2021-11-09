Senate backs bill to allow guns to be carried without permit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate is advancing two veto-bound firearms bills, including one to allow people to carry a loaded firearm openly or concealed, without a permit, and another to punish municipalities that impose firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law. The bills passed Tuesday with near-universal Republican support. The Republican-penned bills go the House of Representatives. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he would veto the bills. Pennsylvanians are already generally allowed to openly carry loaded firearms without a permit, except in Philadelphia. But the legislation would remove Philadelphia’s open-carry permit requirement, as well as the state’s requirement for people to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.