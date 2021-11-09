State’s home care program has big problems, advocates say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Advocates for people with disabilities are protesting what they say is the eroding quality of home care services under Pennsylvania’s new managed care system. They gathered Tuesday at the state Capitol to say that part of the problem is the increased difficulty in getting direct care workers and the need to pay them more through Medicaid. But advocates for the disabled say people trying to transition out of nursing homes are enduring months-long waits for a home care worker to be found and assigned to them. They say others are seeing their hours of home care being cut by managed care companies that have contracts with the state.