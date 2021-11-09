The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is warning that the all-encompassing virtual reality world promised by the social media giant will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Haugen said her former employer rushed to trumpet “the metaverse” because of the intense pressure it is facing after she revealed deep-seated problems at the company. The former product-manager-turned whistleblower’s allegations have drawn global attention for providing insight into what Facebook may have known about the damage its social media platforms can cause. Facebook’s parent company denied it was trying to divert from the troubles it faces by pushing the metaverse.