Vestal High School calling on residents, students for Holiday Card Drive

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The countdown is on for the holidays and so is Vestal High School's deadline to collect boxed holiday cards and card greetings.

"Last year during the height of the pandemic, we saw that there was a lot of hard times on the nursing homes and we wanted to find a way to connect the high schoolers and the nursing homes," said Student Government President Samson Wong. "So we came up with a card drive."

And for the second year, from Nov. 3 until Dec. 3, the Vestal High School student government is asking students and residents to help make the holidays a little brighter.

There are bigger goals this year for the 2021 card drive.

"… We collected about 800 cards. Again this year we want to do the same thing, except this time, we raised the goal to 1000 cards," said Wong. "Last year we went to about 5 nursing homes. This year, we went to go to about 6."

Veronica Diamond, the director of therapeutic recreation at Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, talks about the power of a written card.

"It brightens their day and it makes them smile," said Diamond. "Let's them know that people out in the community are still thinking of them at the holidays."

"I was told later that residents would be walking around with their cards for weeks," said Wong when reflecting on the impact from 2020's card drive.

For area residents, holiday cards can be dropped off at Vestal High School's atrium. The blank cards are asked to be holiday and festive themes. For students, there is a template to help with the card.

The Hearth at Castle Gardens, UHS Senior Living at Ideal, Willow Point Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Brookdale, and Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are some of this year's recipients.