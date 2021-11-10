2 charged in shots outside game that killed girl, wounded 4

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl hit by gunfire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia this summer. Officials say those shots almost certainly came mostly from police officers. However, the Delaware County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that two teenagers would be held criminally liable for the child’s death. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer alleges the two teens argued, then exchanged gunfire. The district attorney says the teens wounded one person and precipitated “responsive gunfire” from Sharon Hill officers. Three more people were wounded. An investigative grand jury is to be seated Nov. 18 to review the case.