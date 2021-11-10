ACC title race wide open heading into season’s final weeks

The Atlantic Coast Conference divisional races are far from decided and several schools still have a shot at winning the league crown. Virginia defensive lineman Mandy Alonso says this is fun because being in contention is the position everyone wants to be in at this time of year. No. 13 Wake Forest remains unbeaten in the Atlantic Division with pivotal games against No. 21 North Carolina State and Clemson on the horizon. No. 25 Pitt reigns in the Coastal Division, but the Panthers and Virginia control their own destiny. The Panthers and Cavaliers square off next weekend at Pittsburgh.