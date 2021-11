PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 16 points to lead six Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons routed Neumann 103-74 in the season opener for both teams. Xavier Bell added 14 points for the Dragons. Melik Martin chipped in 13, Camren Wynter scored 13 and Lamar Oden, Jr. had 12. Tyler Norwood led the Knights with 29 points.