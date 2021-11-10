Corman contracts COVID-19, amid gubernatorial expectations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate, has tested positive for COVID-19, a day before he was expected to announce his candidacy for governor. The Senate Republican communications office said in a brief statement Wednesday that Corman tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. It said Corman’s symptoms are mild. A campaign official says Thursday night’s event, billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte, is canceled. The 57-year-old Corman represents a swath of central Pennsylvania surrounding Penn State’s main campus. He is the Senate’s president pro tempore and has served in the chamber since 1999 after taking over the seat his father held.