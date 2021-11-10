Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday, describing how he was being pursued by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent street protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a Car Source lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a fire when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!’ He said he responded by yelling ”Friendly, friendly, friendly! Rittenhouse also testified that Joseph Rosenbaum was holding a chain at one point and twice threatened to kill him. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.