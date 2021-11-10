In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say nearly 83% of hospital beds designated for COVID-19 patients are filled, as daily tallies of new infections and deaths remain at all-time highs. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday that “so far we can’t confidently say that the situation has stabilized and the spread of infection has declined.” Russia’s virus task force registered yet another record for coronavirus deaths Wednesday at 1,239. Officials also reported 38,058 new infections. Around 40,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths have been registered every day since late October. The autumn surge in infections and deaths comes amid low vaccination rates, lax public attitudes toward taking precautions and the government’s reluctance to toughen restrictions.