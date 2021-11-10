Judge: N Carolina must spend $1.75B to narrow education gap

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina trial judge has ordered the state to pay out $1.75 billion to help narrow the state’s public education inequities. The move angered Republicans who said the directive usurps lawmakers’ constitutional authority over the state coffers. Superior Court Judge David Lee said Wednesday that the state has failed to act decisively since a 2004 court ruling declared the state has fallen short giving children the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education.” Republican legislators say Lee’s directive violates the state constitution. The order doesn’t take effect for 30 days, giving time for legal intervention.