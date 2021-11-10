Make a donation! 3rd Annual Gov. Plaza Food Challenge begins

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The third Annual Government Plaza Food Challenge for Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) was announced Wednesday morning in downtown Binghamton.

This event challenges community members and government employees at the city, county and state levels to donate non-perishable food items for families in need for the Thanksgiving season.

From Nov. 15 to 19, The State Office Building, County Office Building and City Hall will be collecting the food donations in CHOW barrels located in all three lobbies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building that collects the most donations will be announced on Nov. 22.

One in eight individuals and one in five children are food insecure in Broome County, according to the Office of State Senator Fred Akshar.

In 2020, the State Office Building collected the most meals. Overall, 11,000 meals were donated to the buildings.