Milwaukee Bucks visit the Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York finished 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Knicks averaged 21.4 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks averaged 8.1 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting on Nov. 5, with Julius Randle scoring 32 points points in the win.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (hip).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.