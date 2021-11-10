New protests, clashes in Tunisian city over garbage pileup

AGAREB, Tunisia (AP) — New clashes have broken out between residents and police in the Tunisian city of Agareb, home to a landfill that has provoked public fury over waste mismanagement. Agareb hosts the main landfill for nearby Sfax, Tunisia’s second largest city. Local residents have long advocated the closure of the landfill, citing health and environmental concerns. The latest troubles pose a challenge for President Kais Saied’s new government as the country finds itself in the midst of a political crisis. Saied froze parliament in July and took on sweeping executive powers in what his critics have called a coup.