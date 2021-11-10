Penguins’ COVID-19 outbreak easing as 2 return to practice

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins may be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak that’s sent eight players and head coach Mike Sullivan into the NHL’s protocol. Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson have returned to practice and could play when the Penguins host Florida. Both players went into the protocol on Oct. 31. Sullivan, captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin remain in the protocol. Assistant coach Todd Reirden says all three are improving.