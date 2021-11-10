Pennsylvania judge race with narrow margin will get recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide recount is being ordered in the Nov. 2 election for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court. Two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other. That’s according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Wednesday. Two seats on Commonwealth Court were on the ballot. The agency says Republican Stacy Wallace, a lawyer, won one of them. For the second seat, unofficial returns from all 67 counties show Democrat Lori Dumas leading Republican Drew Crompton by nearly 17,000 votes. That’s within the margin for a mandatory recount.