Durr grapples with new post as Sweeney cites ‘red wave’

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Republican state Sen.-elect Ed Durr says he will have a learning curve in his new post but plans to try thwart Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy once he gets to Trenton next year. Durr defeated powerful Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney in last week’s election in their southern New Jersey district. Durr works as a works furniture store truck driver Sweeney conceded the race Wednesday. He said his loss was the result of overwhelming GOP turnout in his suburban, politically split district. But he said he doesn’t plan to leave fade away from politics, although he didn’t say whether he would seek reelection to the state Senate.