‘Ragdoll’ on AMC+ is a dark killer hunt that’s also funny

NEW YORK (AP) — Detectives in the new crime drama series “Ragdoll” come across a grisly scene early in the first episode. A serial killer has stitched together parts from six of his victims to make one hideous body. Naturally, they vow to track this madman down and bring him to justice. But first, they really, really want the chance to officially name this macabre sewer of bodies. Suggestions include “Michael Korpse” and “Loco Chanel.” The horrific mixed with wickedly dark humor and run-of-the-mill workplace politics make “Ragdoll” one of the more interesting TV offerings this fall. The series, from the executive producers of “Killing Eve,” debuts Thursday on AMC+.