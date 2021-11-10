Security guard arrested in fatal LOVE Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A security guard for Philadelphia’s Christmas Village has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in LOVE Park. An incident summary released by Philadelphia police said the guard is 43-year-old Gregory Thomas. He was working a security detail for the yet-to-open Christmas Village exhibit near City Hall around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Thomas was involved in a “disturbance” with a 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released pending notification of his family. Police said that after the altercation, Thomas allegedly retrieved a handgun from his car and shot the victim multiple times.