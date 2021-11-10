SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station. The flight comes just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home, and lifts the number of people who have reached space past the 600 mark. The Falcon rocket blasted off Wednesday night from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. The three Americans and one German should reach the space station in less than 24 hours. It’s SpaceX’s fourth crew launch for NASA in 1 1/2 years and the company’s fifth passenger flight overall. The new crew will join one American and two Russians at the space station.