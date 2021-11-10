Striking Scranton teachers take their case to the Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Striking teachers in the Scranton School District are taking their case to the state Capitol. They held a rally with labor leaders and Democratic office holders, appealing to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature for help. Hundreds of union members and supporters went to the Capitol a week after the Scranton Federation of Teachers began striking under the terms of a contract that expired in 2017. Democrats and labor leaders appealed to Wolf and lawmakers for relief from the district’s recovery plan, as well as to use federal aid to boost teacher salaries. Some laid blame for the strike on the school-funding policies of the Legislature’s Republican majorities.