UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says Ethiopian authorities have arrested and detained some 70 truck drivers contracted to the U.N. and other aid groups in the past week since the government declared a state of emergency amid the country’s escalating war. Wednesday’s statement says the U.N. is seeking the reasons for the arrests since Nov. 3 in the city of Semera, the gateway for aid convoys struggling to reach the Tigray region under what the U.N. has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.” A government spokesman did not respond to questions. The U.N. on Tuesday said at least 16 local staffers had been detained.