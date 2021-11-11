Israeli family seeks to block return of boy to Italy

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli family has asked an appeals court to halt the planned return of a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable crash in Italy to his relatives there. The court didn’t immediately rule on Thursday in the case surrounding Eitan Biran. His parents and younger sibling were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. His relatives in Israel and Italy have been fighting for custody since then. His grandfather whisked the boy to Israel in September. An Israeli court last month ruled the boy should be returned to Italy. A ruling on the appeal is expected in the coming days.