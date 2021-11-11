Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Special envoys from the United States, Russia and China have met in Islamabad to discuss the path forward in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country. Thursday’s talks came amid a deepening humanitarian crisis that has forced many Afghans to migrate to neighboring countries in the wake of the Taliban takeover in August. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister was also in Islamabad but didn’t attend the meeting. Instead he later met separately with the envoys and with Pakistan’s foreign minister. The envoys appealed on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people and also urged the Taliban to respect human rights and ensure an inclusive government.